(The Center Square) – The Indiana House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would require employers that mandate the COVID-19 vaccination to offer four exemptions for employees, including a religious exemption that employers must grant without questions.
House Bill 1001 is about “protecting Hoosier workers” bill author Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne said. He cited testimony from dozens of nurses and others who testified at two long committee hearings in December, when they pleaded with legislators to save their jobs after they were suspended without pay and were due to be fired after their requests for religious exemptions were denied.
The four exemptions include medical, religious, natural immunity and testing in lieu of the vaccine.
For the medical exemption, employers can require a letter from a physician, physician’s assistant or advanced practice nurse. For the religious exemption, employees need only provide a written statement to the employer stating they are declining the vaccine “because of a sincerely held religious belief.”
To claim an exemption based on natural immunity from a prior COVID-19 infection, an employer can require an employee to present the results of an FDA-approved laboratory test. The bill lists three kinds that must be accepted – a PCR test, an antigen test and an antibody or serology test. An employer may request an employee submit a new test result every six months.
An employer also must allow employees to choose to take a COVID-19 test, no more than once a week, in lieu of being vaccinated.
Several things in the bill had been changed since it was first introduced in December.
The penalty for employers who violate the law and fire employees anyway was removed after Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington, argued in committee the hit to the employer’s unemployment insurance would not affect employers who already make heavy use of the unemployment insurance system by frequently firing employees, but would instead only affect others, who fire employees less often and so are not close to the cap.
The bill was amended last week to add it also applies to contractors, in addition to employers and to allow employers to get reimbursement from the state Department of Workforce Development for all COVID-19 testing of employees, up to $50 per test.
Democrats took a hard line against the bill.
“Our businesses will be obstructed. And this attack is led by those who proclaim their love and devotion to the private sector,” said Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis. “This bill helps no one except a few angry people.”
Rep. John Jacob, R-Indianapolis, opposed the bill.
“I don’t believe that this bill goes far enough,” he said, saying he thinks HB 1001 “codifies testing into law,” and says he doubts it will keep employers from firing employees who choose not to be vaccinated because it contains no penalty.
“Sadly, I think after this bill is passed, Hoosiers are still going to continue to lose their jobs,” he said. “Our job as representatives is to protect the rights of the individual, and HB 1001 does not really do that.”
The bill originally was intended to make three changes in law that Gov. Eric Holcomb said were necessary for him to end the statewide public health emergency.
The bill still includes those changes, and will allow Indiana to continue to receive millions of dollars in additional federal funding for the SNAP program (food stamps) and also for Medicaid, and will allow children ages 5-11 to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine outside of doctor’s offices.
Following passage of the bill on Tuesday, it was announced that Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, and Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, plan to sponsor the bill in the Senate.