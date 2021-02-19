(The Center Square) – A bill aimed at reducing government regulations and allowing health care providers and patients to take advantage of options created during the COVID-19 pandemic has passed the Indiana House.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order last spring to allow more health care workers, such as dentists and veterinarians, to use telehealth as an option for patients or animal owners to take care of their needs.
House Bill 1286, which moved to the Senate after the House's 182-93 vote Wednesday, makes those changes permanent.
“Technology has changed how we go about our day, and during the pandemic, we saw telehealth services were extremely helpful for Hoosiers across the state,” said Rep. Shane Lindauer, R-Jasper. “Making these temporary changes permanent can ensure more individuals and families can access medical advice and take care of their health.”
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration recently reported more Indiana residents are showing up for health care appointments because they can attend virtually. The agency said there were about 350,000 telehealth claims in the first half of 2020, compared with 76,000 claims in 2019.
The legislation, if passed by the Senate and signed by Holcomb, would allow patients to receive health assessments, diagnoses, intervention, consultations, supervision, clinical services, rehabilitation services and information by way of telehealth.
Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, said the proposal eliminates red tape while expanding access to health care and ensuring the quality of services is the same as an in-person appointments.
“Telehealth makes it possible for more Hoosiers to have access to health care that may be out of reach because of lack of transportation or scheduling conflicts,” Jeter said. “This legislation would ensure more individuals and families can continue receiving medical services and take care of their health, even if they are unable to visit a facility in person.”