(The Center Square) – The Indiana House passed a bill this week that would prohibit charitable bail organizations from bailing out anyone accused of a felony and would only allow them to post bail for defendants whose bail is $2,000 or less.
The bill, authored by Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Bloomington, passed in the wake of several murders and other violent attacks in Indianapolis in which the defendant was bailed out by a not-for-profit organization called The Bail Project.
House Bill 1300 would require groups be certified by the state Department of Insurance and prohibits them from bailing out anyone accused of a felony. It would also prohibit them from posting bail of more than $2,000 and would only allow them to post bail for someone who is indigent.
The bill would also require courts include a field in the electronic court system showing who paid a particular defendant’s bail.
“We want to bring them under the same regulations as everybody else,” said Mayfield.
At the committee hearing on the bill last week, the mothers of two murder victims spoke in support.
“The Bail Project has shown to be unable, unwilling and simply uninterested in taking ownership and accountability on the part they play in a broken system, which is the exact reason they need to be regulated,” said Nikki Sterling.
Sterling’s 24-year-old son, Dylan McGinnis, was gunned down in 2021 while sitting in a car, allegedly by Travis Lang, whom Sterling referred to in testimony as “the classic example of a violent, repeat offender.”
Lang, an alleged drug dealer known to police, was out on bail at the time he shot McGinnis. He'd been arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony. His $5,000 bond had been paid by The Bail Project. He’d had prior arrests for burglary and resisting law enforcement.
Marcus Garvin was also helped by The Bail Project in 2021. After he was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man at a Circle K gas station in December 2020, his bond had been reduced from $30,000 to $1,500 by Marion County Superior Court Judge Shatrese Flowers, and the Bail Project had paid it.
Seven months later, he cut off his ankle monitor and allegedly murdered his long-time girlfriend, Christie Holt.
In January, several anti-crime bills were introduced in the state Senate, with one focused on bail introduced by Sen. Michael Young, R-Indianapolis.
Senate Bill 6 would require a “repeat violent arrestee” pay the entire bail amount in cash and would prohibit anyone other than a close relative from paying bail. It would also require bail be revoked for a “violent arrestee” who commits a felony while released on bail and provides for victim notification of bail hearings.
It would also require bail be set in open court. It passed the Senate last week 31-11.
HB 1300 passed the House 66-24, with all Republicans who were present voting “yes” and all Democrats voting “no.”
Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, said the bill would result in jails once again filling up with people too poor to make bail, who often lose their jobs and see relationships deteriorate while behind bars.
“If you vote for this bill, what you’re doing is you’re ratifying a 2-tiered system of justice,” he said. He referred to an Indiana Supreme Court rule, Rule 26, which set out to eliminate the cash bond system in Indiana, but also required judges do a risk assessment, to determine the likelihood that a defendant would commit another crime if let out on bail.
In the committee hearing, before the Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee, the head of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, Rick Snyder, said judges are failing to do this risk assessment, given that they are releasing defendants who have a prior history of violence.