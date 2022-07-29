(The Center Square) – In a nearly unanimous vote, the Indiana House of Representatives today passed HB 1001, worth about $80 million in support for mothers and children, plus $1 billion in taxpayer relief requested by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The bill, authored by Rep. Sharon Negle, R-Attica, passed 98-3.
Despite its bipartisan support, many lawmakers expressed disappointment the bill did not use more of the state’s $6.2 billion in surplus funds to provide even more support for children and education. Others argued a more appropriate form of taxpayer relief would have been a suspension of the state’s gas tax, which is the 7th highest in the nation.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, argued the level of spending was appropriate given the current economic climate, with costs rising rapidly. He stated there should be zero objections to the bill and urged members to pass it.
Democrats offered 20 amendments to the bill aimed at increasing support for pro-family policies, including offering pregnancy accommodations, increasing access to child care and creating a tax exemption for child care products. Only one amendment offered by Democrats was approved.
Sponsored by Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, that amendment creates a Doula Advisory Board to advise the Family Social Services Administration on funding for doulas. Doulas provide support for expectant mothers and connect them to advocacy resources.
Speaking of the failure of other Democratic amendments, Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, called it a “huge loss for all Hoosiers across the state.”
House Bill 1001 includes up to $58.5 million in support to families in the form of additional program funding and $22 million in tax credits. The bill stipulates how the receiving agencies must use the funds.
The bill allocates funds to the Department of Health to be distributed to: Real Alternatives pregnancy support program, $2 million; expansion of the Nurse Family Partnership Program, $10 million for; Safety PIN grants, $5.5 million; Grants to communities for newborn safety devices, $1 million.
The Family and Social Services Administration would receive $10 million for the Child Care and Development Fund voucher program and $30 million for supplies and services under Medicaid and HIP mandated services.
HB 1001 increases the exemption for dependent children, reducing General Fund revenue by about $9.6 million per year, increase the exception for an adopted child at a cost of up to $5.3 million, increase the adoption tax credit at a cost of $1 million and eliminate the state sales tax on diapers at a cost of $6.2 million.
The changes to exemptions for dependent and adopted children would also reduce local income tax revenue by more than $7 million annually.
The $1 billion taxpayer relief plan will provide a $225 payment to each Hoosier taxpayer.
HB 1001 has been forwarded to the senate for consideration.