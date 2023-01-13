(The Center Square) – Indiana House Republicans say they’re behind Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to invest another half-billion dollars into an initiative designed to spur economic development statewide.
Holcomb has called for the $500 million to be invested in the second round of the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. Two years ago, the state earmarked the same amount to help the state’s 17 economic development regions develop strategies for long-term growth.
The state hoped the $500 million would be matched by $2 billion in investments by municipalities and the private sector. It ended up attracting $6.5 billion in investments for such projects as infrastructure improvements, workforce training and quality of life measures.
“Thanks to years of maintaining fiscal responsibility, we’re in a tremendous position to invest in our state’s greatest asset – Hoosiers,” House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said in a statement.
As businesses start and expand in the state, Huston said GOP House members will also support additional funding for the state’s K-12 schools, which covers roughly half of the state’s budget.
The House will also try to find ways to empower students and families. That will include broadening school choice initiatives and expanding a program allowing high school students to participate in apprenticeship programs that would count toward their graduation requirements.
“Whether our high school graduates want to further their education or enter the workforce, they’ve got to be ready to hit the ground running,” the speaker added. “We need to align our local employers’ needs with our students’ needs. Giving students a hands-on, work-based learning opportunity and the ability to earn a credential before graduation can be a game changer for their future.”
Like their Senate colleagues, House Republicans also back measures to reduce healthcare costs and bolster mental health services.
House Republicans are also getting behind a bill filed by Public Policy Committee Chairman Ethan Manning, R-Logansport, that would require state retirement plans to invest funds based on maximizing the return on investment and not based on such matters as environmental or social issues.