(The Center Square) – A bill Indiana state Rep. Woody Burton authored six years ago is helping Indiana residents show their support for political candidates now.
Recently, Burton, R-Whiteland, said he received many complaints from people who have been told by their homeowners association they are prohibited from placing yard sales. That’s wrong, Burton said, thanks to his bill that became law.
“Unfortunately, I have received numerous calls from homeowners who are told they cannot place political signs in their yards because of their homeowners association covenant rules,” Burton said in a news release. “Under state law, HOAs cannot prohibit homeowners from displaying political signs 30 days prior and five days after election day.”
HOAs, Burton said, can restrict the size of a campaign sign, but they must allow signs at least as large as signs commonly displayed during campaigns. They can also limit the number of signs to a reasonable number, and they can enforce regulations relating to sign location.
“Many choose to live in a community with an HOA for a variety of reasons. HOAs help keep common areas clean and maintained, and some provide additional service like snow removal,” Burton said, “However, no one should be able to restrict a person’s right to free speech.”
More information on the law can be found at iga.in.gov under Indiana Code 32-21-13-4