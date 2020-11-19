(The Center Square) – A report from the Reason Foundation released Thursday morning ranks Indiana’s state-managed roads 32nd in the nation.
The 25th Annual Highway Report benchmarks the condition and cost-effectiveness of state highways in 13 categories, which include pavement condition, traffic congestion, structurally deficient bridges, traffic fatalities and spending per mile based on spending and performance data submitted by state highway agencies to the federal government for 2018.
“In safety and performance categories, Indiana ranks 19th overall in fatality rate, 21st in structurally deficient bridges, 32nd in traffic congestion, 43rd in urban interstate pavement condition and 45th in rural interstate pavement condition,” according to the report.
“On spending, Indiana ranks 27th in total spending per mile and 24th in capital and bridge costs per mile.”
Baruch Feigenbaum is lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation.
“To improve in the rankings, Indiana needs to improve its interstate pavement condition,” Feigenbaum said in the report.
“Indiana is in the bottom 10 states for both urban and rural interstate pavement conditions,” Feigenbaum continued.
Although Indiana’s highways are overall better than 37th ranked Illinois, they are still ranked below fourth-ranked Kentucky, and 13th-ranked Ohio.
“Indiana is doing worse than comparable states Minnesota (ranks 15th) and Ohio (ranks 13th), Feigenbaum said.
The report concludes North Dakota, Missouri and Kansas manage the top-three state-highway systems, while New Jersey, Alaska, Delaware, and Massachusetts have the worst-performing state highway systems.