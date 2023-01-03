(The Center Square) – Pregnant and first-time mothers in Indiana can connect with registered nurses for the first two years of their child’s life after the Department of Health’s $10 million expansion of the Nurse-Family Partnership.
“Nurse-Family Partnership is an important partner in Indiana’s efforts to improve infant and maternal health, and we are grateful to our state legislators for investing in this work so that we can expand these vital services statewide,” said licensed OBGYN and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.
The funding will allow four community organizations to provide programming across the state to promote healthy pregnancies and childhoods, a health department news release said. The organizations include Healthier Moms and Babies, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, IU Health Bloomington and Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana.
Nurses aim to improve the health of both mother and child by addressing health and socioeconomic factors. This can include answering specific concerns or connecting families with other resources, according to the news release.
The Nurse-Family Partnership started in Marion County in November 2011 with federal funding to prevent poverty, preterm births, other poor maternal and child health outcomes, high school dropouts, domestic violence, and child maltreatment for first-time moms and their babies.
The program has served 7,140 families in 39 counties across the Hoosier state. The 2020 Kids Count ranked Indiana 29 out of 50 states for overall child well-being.