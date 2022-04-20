(The Center Square) – Indiana granted an additional $189 million on a third round of projects to extend broadband service to rural areas of the state. The money will fund 154 projects to provide broadband infrastructure to more than 52,900 homes and commercial locations in 80 counties.
The funding comes as part of the Next Level Broadband Grant Program, which is billed as the largest single state investment in broadband. Two previous rounds of funding awarded $268 million for broadband infrastructure for more than 74,800 homes and commercial locations. The program began in 2018.
“This record-setting investment in broadband is another game-changer for Hoosiers who now, more than ever, need affordable, reliable internet,” said Gov. Eric J. Holcomb in a statement Monday. “With this third round, we take giant steps in leveling the playing field for our residents regardless of where they choose to live, work or go to school.”
In response, the Indiana Democratic Party released a statement criticizing Holcomb for taking credit for funding made possible by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which Holcomb opposed.
In Indiana, 12.4% of residents don't have adequate broadband infrastructure and 48.4% live in areas with only one internet provider, according to the White House.
At the completion of the current round of projects, broadband access will have been improved in 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
The $189 million awarded was distributed among 35 service providers, who also contributed more than $239 million in matching funds, bringing the total investment to $429 million.
Ten of the grant recipients are rural electric maintenance cooperatives (REMCs), which are member-owned nonprofit utility providers
Nine counties have not been targeted for grant-funded projects in any of the three program phases. They are Blackford, Hancock, Howard, Jay, Lake, Marion, Randolph, Rush and Vandergurgh.