(The Center Square) – Indiana will increase its public health and education investments as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, which includes $5 billion of spending.
“By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,” Holcomb said in a news release.
The agenda includes implementation of the governor’s Public Health Commission recommendations, including a budget request for $120 million for state fiscal year 2024 and $227 million in 2025. It also funds textbooks and literacy initiatives and invests $500 million to the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. The READI program aims to support economic growth in Indiana and attract and retain workers.
Holcomb plans to make “historic” investments into K-12 education by raising teacher salaries to $60,000 a year and rewarding schools with high student reading scores, according to the news release. In the priciest measure of the agenda, the governor proposes a tuition support increase of more than $1.1 billion.
The agenda also intends to invest in literacy, improved STEM curriculum and library access. Holcomb said he wants to prohibit textbook fees, as Indiana is one of seven states that allows families to be charged for textbooks.
"To do this will be meeting the spirit of the law, quite frankly," Holcomb said.
The governor’s agenda raises higher education funding to $184 million after two years. It commits $10 million to Martin University, the only predominantly Black institution in Indiana. Holcomb also said he will expand free preschool and childcare programs.
An adult education expansion is also on the agenda. Holcomb asked for an additional $12 million over two years for workforce education programs.
The governor said he will work with legislators to improve school safety by increasing the Secured School Safety Grant Fund to $25 million. Holcomb also proposed raising police salaries and investing in fire fighter training.
The 2023 agenda requests funding for capital projects and $160 million for state employee pay.
“First and foremost, we will protect our fiscal strength of Indiana by adopting our 10th straight honestly balanced budget which allows us to strategically prioritize public health, education, workforce,” Holcomb said, “as well as economic and community development to elevate Indiana to the Next Level and provide citizens and their families the tools they need to not just survive but thrive for generations to come.”