(The Center Square) – An attorney for Gov. Eric Holcomb argued before the Indiana Supreme Court earlier this week that only the governor has the right to call a special session of the Indiana General Assembly.
The General Assembly passed a bill last year that allows legislative leaders to call the General Assembly into a special session to act after the governor has declared a statewide emergency.
The bill came after lawmakers discontent about the governor acting as the sole authority during the COVID-19 pandemic and amid complaints from legislators they were cut out of discussions about the state’s response to the pandemic, which included a stay-at-home order called ‘Hunker Down Hoosiers,’ the closure of small businesses and churches for several weeks and the imposition of a statewide mask mandate, among other measures.
Holcomb vetoed the bill, and the General Assembly overrode his veto.
After the veto override, Holcomb challenged the constitutionality of the new law, but Attorney General Todd Rokita refused to represent him, forcing Holcomb to find his own lawyer.
The fight has pitted the moderate Republican governor against the Republican leaders of the House and Senate – Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray.
Thomas Fisher, the state solicitor general who argued the case for Huston and Bray, said the end of the emergency last month “crystallizes that he [Holcomb] objects to the mere abstract existence of House Enrolled Act 1123 and not to its actual operation.”
“We have a name for what the governor is demanding here,” he said in his argument. “It is an advisory opinion, which this court has said time and again it has no power to issue.”
He went on to say that in order to affirm the governor’s challenge to the law, the court would have to ignore several things, including the legislature’s immunity from being sued for “legislative acts” and also the attorney general’s sole authority to sue on behalf of the state.
“The governor would sweep aside all of these hurdles just because he is the governor and nothing can thwart his demand for judicial recognition,” Fisher told the five justices on the court. “No law supports that view.”
He went on to say that nothing in the Indiana Constitution says the governor has the “exclusive power” to call a special session.
At issue is Article 4, Section 9 of the Indiana Constitution which says the governor “may, at any time by proclamation, call a special session” and follows this with: “The length and frequency of the sessions of the General Assembly shall be fixed by law.”
Holcomb’s lawyer, Richard Blaiklock, asked the justices to declare the new law unconstitutional.
“To be clear, Gov. Holcomb is not here saying it’s good or bad public policy to have the dual ability of the legislature and the governor to be able to call a special session,” he said. “It may be, it may not be, but that question is left for a proper constitutional amendment for the decision to be left to the voters of Indiana through that process.”
Justice Geoffrey Slaughter repeatedly asked Blaiklock to explain why the governor had standing to sue, pointing out that his power to call the legislature into a special session had not been taken away.
“He could call a special session today, couldn’t he?” Slaughter asked. “There’s nothing about 1123 that prevents him from doing that right away.”