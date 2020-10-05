(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb scored as one of the top governors in the country when it comes to taxing and spending from a limited government perspective, according to a new report released by the Cato Institute.
Holcomb received a grade of B, which is a significant improvement from the previous report in 2018, after he supported two tax increases.
The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, pointed out the country was entering its 11th year of economic expansion and state governments enjoyed by increased revenue and spending, but the COVID-19 pandemic impacted governments at all levels.
Chris Edwards, director of tax policy studies, and David Kemp, Cato Institute research associate, authored the report. They said some states managed to tap rainy day funds and were prepared, while others have overspent and accumulated debt.
Where Holcomb, who took office in 2017, scored the highest was in the area of spending. According to the report, he has proposed lean budgets, and general fund spending rose an average of only 3.4% annually the past two years.
“Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb did quite well on the Cato fiscal report, earning a B. He has held spending down to less than the 50-state average and avoided substantial tax increases,” Edwards said.
In 2017, Holcomb signed a transportation bill, according to the report, that increased the state’s gas tax from 18 to 28 cents per gallon and imposed new fees on vehicle owners. The report also said he has approved other tax increases, such as expanding taxes on online sales.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu received the highest report in this year’s report after twice issuing vetoes to stop a payroll tax and cutting the state’s two main business taxes.
The report ranked Washington Gov. Jay Inslee the nation’s worst and received a grade of F for the fourth consecutive report. The authors said Inslee has pushed for “nonstop” tax hikes and has an “insatiable appetite for spending.
The new report is the 15th biennial fiscal report card on the nation’s governors. View the full report at https://www.cato.org/publications/white-paper/fiscal-policy-report-card-americas-governors-2020#download