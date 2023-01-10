(The Center Square) – Indiana lawmakers gathered in Indianapolis for the start of the 2023 General Assembly session, and Senate Republicans outlined their vision for what they plan to prioritize over the next four months.
Topping the list are exploring tax reforms and bolstering mental health care in the state.
"We are poised to make some significant changes this session under the leadership of our members, and I'm excited to get started," Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said in a statement.
GOP senators plan to propose a change in the state law that would allow limited liability corporations and S-corporations to deduct their state tax payments from their federal tax liability. That's in Senate Bill 2, sponsored by state Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville.
Lawmakers say the move would save Indiana businesses around $50 million annually and would not create new revenue nor cost any for the state.
Republicans also want to form a panel that looks at the state's income and property taxes. State Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, filed Senate Bill 3, which would create a commission to look at state and local taxes. Among its responsibilities would be to consider eliminating the income tax in the Hoosier state.
Overall, Indiana's tax climate is ranked ninth nationally and better than its four neighboring states. However, its individual tax ranking falls below Illinois and Michigan. In addition, Kentucky legislators passed a law that may eliminate their state's income tax within a few years.
Regarding mental health, state Sen. Mike Crider, R-Greenfield, filed Senate Bill 1, which calls on the state to seek federal funding to develop a network of certified behavioral clinics. It also requires the state's Division of Mental Health and Addiction to provide a toll-free help line for individuals seeking mental health services.
The GOP lawmakers also want to lower health care costs for Hoosiers through a series of bills that would remove noncompete clauses and end referral incentives for medical doctors and require pharmacy benefit managers to give any rebates they receive for medications either to those individuals with prescriptions or to everyone in the network.
Public safety is also a concern for the senators. In their statement, they added improving pay for state troopers as a budget priority and a plan to pursue a constitutional amendment that would allow judges to hold dangerous suspects without bail.
The 2023 session is expected to run through late April.