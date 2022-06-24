(The Center Square) – The overturn of Roe v. Wade, announced by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, leaves both sides of the debate determined to continue the fight in Indiana. However, lawmakers remain silent about any further restrictions that might be imposed in the state.
Indiana Right to Life responded to the court’s announcement on Twitter with just two words: “Thank God.”
Others expressed relief but added the battle over abortion continues.
Former Vice President Mike Pence praised the decision on Twitter, adding, “Having been given this second chance for life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”
Attorney General Todd Rokita had a similar reaction. “The Supreme Court has delivered a historic win for life, but our fight for unborn children continues in earnest,” he said in a statement,
Under current Indiana law, an abortion may be performed up to the 22nd week of pregnancy, with some restrictions, including that an aborted fetus be handled as human remains and not medical waste. Also, an ultrasound must be obtained 18 hours or more before the procedure.
Some responded to the overturn of Roe v. Wade by vowing to defend against further restrictions on abortion in Indiana, or an outright ban.
“This is a travesty for women’s health and frankly medicine in general,” reproductive law expert Dr. Caitlin Bernard told The Center Square.
“We expect to lose the ability to provide all abortions, save possibly those that threaten the life of the pregnant person,” Bernard also said, adding that would result in out-of-state travel for women seeking abortions, or continuing pregnancies under dangerous circumstances, which would increase the risk of maternal death.
Indiana Democratic Party Vice-Chair Myla Eldridge fears the possibility of a total ban on abortion in the state.
“It is unclear how extreme the Indiana Republican Party will go,” she said in a statement, “but politicians like U.S. Senator Todd Young have signed pledges they wish for the state to enact a total ban on abortions – even in the cases of rape, incest, or saving the life of the mother.”
Others see the overturn of Roe as the beginning of a domino-effect of repeals on various court decisions based on the right to privacy.
“This is a perilous precedent that will undoubtedly see ripple effects in other areas,” Rima Shahid, CEO of Indianapolis-based Women4Change, said in a statement. “We are determined to fight the battle ahead of us to protect reproductive rights for all.”
The General Assembly could take action to further limit or ban abortion in Indiana in less than two weeks.
The Indiana General Assembly will meet July 6 to consider a $1 billion taxpayer relief plan requested by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Other business could be added to the agenda, including changes to Indiana’s abortion law.
While declining to give specifics, Indiana House Speaker Huston said he expects lawmakers to take some action on abortion during the special session.
“I strongly believe we'll couple any action with expanding resources and services to support pregnant mothers, and care for their babies before and after birth,” Huston said in a statement.
“We recognize the passion from all sides on this issue,” Huston continued, “and that's why I expect the General Assembly to thoughtfully vet any legislation through the full legislative process, including committee hearings and public testimony."
Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray echoed Huston’s opinion in a statement. Saying he expects legislative action next month, Bray said "We certainly realize this is an extremely contentious and potentially polarizing issue. We will proceed with this conversation in a civil and substantive way so that all sides have the opportunity to be heard as we chart a course for Hoosiers."
The Indiana GOP holds a supermajority in both houses of the General Assembly.