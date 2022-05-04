(The Center Square) – Incumbent Republican legislators largely held their ground against a challenge from far-right candidates in the Indiana primary election. Sixteen of the 19 GOP house members facing challenges from so-called “liberty candidates” won the nomination.
Incumbent GOP lawmakers were better funded than the challengers, as the state party funneled more than $1 million to primary candidates. In contrast, the challengers were backed by the Liberty Defense PAC, which had raised $95,000 through March.
In all, the Liberty Defense PAC endorsed 26 candidates. Four were successful, with one race still undecided. Liberty-backed candidates defeated incumbents in three districts: Craig Snow (22nd), Rob Greene (47th) and Lorissa Sweet (50th). Liberty candidate Becky Cash won in a race without an incumbent candidate.
Liberty candidates had argued the GOP-controlled legislature should do more to ban abortion, defend gun rights and overturn COVID-19 restrictions ordered Indiana’s Republican governor, Eric Holcomb.
Republicans currently enjoy a 78% majority in the 50-seat Indiana senate and a 71% majoring in the 100-member house of representatives.