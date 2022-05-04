File-Indiana Primary voting

Voters mark their ballots in the Indiana primary election among the display cases at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis on Tuesday. The site was the former home of Harrison, the 23rd President of the United States from 1889 to 1893. 

 Michael Conroy / AP

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Republican legislators largely held their ground against a challenge from far-right candidates in the Indiana primary election. Sixteen of the 19 GOP house members facing challenges from so-called “liberty candidates” won the nomination.

Incumbent GOP lawmakers were better funded than the challengers, as the state party funneled more than $1 million to primary candidates. In contrast, the challengers were backed by the Liberty Defense PAC, which had raised $95,000 through March.

In all, the Liberty Defense PAC endorsed 26 candidates. Four were successful, with one race still undecided. Liberty-backed candidates defeated incumbents in three districts: Craig Snow (22nd), Rob Greene (47th) and Lorissa Sweet (50th). Liberty candidate Becky Cash won in a race without an incumbent candidate. 

Liberty candidates had argued the GOP-controlled legislature should do more to ban abortion, defend gun rights and overturn COVID-19 restrictions ordered Indiana’s Republican governor, Eric Holcomb. 

Republicans currently enjoy a 78% majority in the 50-seat Indiana senate and a 71% majoring in the 100-member house of representatives. 

