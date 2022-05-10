(The Center Square) – An Indiana man currently awaiting a murder trial in the Boone County Jail has won nomination in the Republican primary election for Clinton Township Board.
The candidate, Andrew N. Wilhoite, 40, of Lebanon, will was arrested on March 26 for the murder of his wife, Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite.
Unless Wilhoite withdraws from the race by July 15 or is convicted at trial, slated for August, he will remain on the ballot.
According to published reports, Wilhoite first denied knowledge of his wife’s whereabouts after she failed to arrive for work March 25, but later admitted striking her with a flower pot during an altercation and disposing of her body in a creek. She was found there by police.
Indiana joins lawsuit opposing changes to rules for asylum-seekers
Indiana has joined 20 other states in suing the U.S. Department of Justice to block a proposed rule change they claim would make it easier for asylum-seekers to find protection in the United States, according to a statement by Attorney General Todd Rokita.
The rule change, which goes into effect on May 31, transfers responsibilities for adjudicating aliens’ asylum claims from the DOJ Executive Office of Immigration Review to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) asylum officers. According to the plaintiffs, the DHS officers subject the applications for asylum to less rigorous scrutiny than do the DOJ immigration judges.
The new rule also allows aliens seeking asylum to just provide oral statements rather than submit claims in writing.
Also joining the suit are attorneys general from Arizona, Louisiana, Missouri, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming
Grants offered for recycling markets, manufacturing and job creation
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management will issue grants of $50,000 to $500,000 for recycling projects from the Recycling Market Development Program this fall. Grant applications are due June 15.
Proposals must show a need, an increase in recyclable material collection or consumption, a reduction in municipal solid waste shipped for final disposal, or improved partnerships with communities, including economic impacts and increased public awareness of recycling opportunities through tangible outreach and education efforts.
Projects should demonstrate sustainability and an understanding of the changing economy for recyclers and look at where monies can be used most effectively to increase statewide recycling.