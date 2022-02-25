(The Center Square) – The Indiana Senate passed a bill Thursday that would stop charitable bail organizations from posting bail for violent offenders and would prohibit taxpayer money from going to charitable organizations that bail people out of jail.
House Bill 1300 already passed the House and will now go to a conference committee before to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature.
It says charitable bail organizations can only pay bail for nonviolent offenders and only if the organization is certified by the Department of Insurance, unless the organization only pays bail for no more than two people in a six-month period.
Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, the Senate sponsor, said his interest in sponsoring the bill came from learning that $250,000 in taxpayer money had been given by the city of Indianapolis to The Bail Project, which had used it to pay bail for people charged with crimes, including violent crimes.
“I was fundamentally opposed to taxpayer dollars being used to bail people out of jail,” he said on the Senate floor.
Democrats opposed the bill, with Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, saying the contract The Bail Project has with a nonprofit organization, which distributes crime-fighting funds for the city, specifies funds cannot be used for bail, only for administrative costs and to help offenders with housing, job placement and mental health services.
“They’re trying to break the program,” he said of Republicans.
The bill is now part of a package of crime bills introduced in the Senate this year to address the record-high violent crime rate in Indianapolis, where legislators work when in session.
The issue of bail shot to the attention of lawmakers in 2021 after reports several murders had been allegedly committed by people released after their bail was reduced and The Bail Project paid it.
One was the case of Travis Lang, an alleged drug dealer who was out on bail on a burglary charge when The Bail Project had paid his $5,000 bail on a charge of possession of cocaine. On Oct. 1, 2021, on the east side of Indianapolis, he was arguing with a woman and allegedly shot into the car she was sitting in, hitting her and killing 24-year-old Dylan McGinnis.
The mother of McGinnis testified before both House and Senate committee on the bill.
“The Bail Project has shown to be unable, unwilling and simply uninterested in taking ownership and accountability on the part they play in a broken system, which is the exact reason they need to be regulated,” Nikki Sterling, the mother of McGinnis, had told representatives.
She called Lang “the classic example of a violent, repeat offender.”
Another violent offender, Marcus Garvin, was also helped by The Bail Project in 2021. After he was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man at a Circle K gas station, his bond had been reduced from $30,000 to $1,500 by Marion County Superior Court Judge Shatrese Flowers, and the Bail Project had paid it.
Seven months later, he cut off his ankle monitor and allegedly murdered his long-time girlfriend, Christie Holt.
The money raised by The Bail Project and used to pay bail was returned to the organization after the person appeared in court.
HB 1300 would require organizations paying bail for others enter into an agreement requiring the court to “retain all or part of the bail to pay certain court costs” and would require bail be returned to the person who posted it.
It would also provide for more transparency for bail arrangements, so the court’s case management system will show who is paying bail for whom, and would require that for people charged with violent crimes, the court must hold a hearing in open court where victims may testify.
“I’m not arrogant enough to tell the city of Indianapolis that one bill is going to fix all of their issues,” said Freeman, responding to questions about for-profit bail agencies, and saying he’s also willing to work on legislation that ensures they don’t bail out violent offenders.
The Senate had originally considered a bill that would have imposed greater restrictions on bail organizations, including judges follow bail schedules that are set by counties, doubling the bail amount for a second violent offense and requiring bail be paid in cash for a violent offense by the person charged or their immediate family.