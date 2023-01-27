(The Center Square) – A report from AAA shows the average price for a gallon of gas in Indiana has risen by more than 40 cents a gallon over the past month.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gas as of Friday was $3.357. While that has dropped slightly from last week’s average of $3.378, it’s still more than 13.5% higher than the $2.956 Hoosiers paid a month ago.
In statements, AAA has cited federal data showing a growing demand for gas in recent weeks. Two weeks ago, that demand was nearly 7.6 million barrels of gas per day. This week, daily demand topped 8.1 million barrels.
“Although winter storms at the end of 2022 have contributed to tighter supply, the mild winter this month may have led to more drivers getting behind the wheel, pushing pump prices higher… Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher pump prices. If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices increase through the weekend,” the leisure travel trade said in a statement Thursday.
As of Friday, the average price ranges from $3.21 per gallon in Jefferson County to $3.543 per gallon in Franklin County. Both of those counties are in the state’s southwestern corner.
There’s also some disparity in the price across the state’s population centers. In Marion County, home to Indianapolis, the price is $3.311. However, in Floyd County, part of the Louisville, Kentucky, metropolitan area, gas was going for $3.483 on Friday.
In Lake County, near Chicago, gas was $3.37 a gallon, while downstate in Vanderburgh County, Evansville area residents were paying $3.433.
The statewide average is still more than 15 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.509, and Hoosiers pay less per gallon than drivers in three neighboring states.
In Illinois, the price was $3.689. In Michigan, it was $3.473, and Ohioans were paying $3.489 a gallon.
Only Kentucky drivers paid less for gas, as the average price there was $3.212.
Hoosier drivers pay a 33-cent per gallon excise tax on gas.