(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Indiana rose more than any other state last week, topping out at $5.55 per gallon in some areas. Prices are expected remain high throughout the summer, despite a near-record volume of U.S. oil to be produced this year, according to AAA.
The average price of gasoline rose 33 cents in the Hoosier state for the period ending June 3, according to AAA. Ohio and Illinois were close behind at 31 and 30 cents, respectively.
The per gallon price of regular gas reached more than $5.55 per gallon over the weekend in northwest Indiana. The average price nationwide is $4.87 as reported by AAA. The lowest price in Indiana was recorded in Perry County at $4.79 per gallon.
Although oil production is expected to be higher this year than any except 2019, which broke previous records, two factors are keeping gas prices high, according to AAA.
One is decreasing supply in the United States due to rising demand. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. supply of gasoline decreased by 700,000 billion barrels due to travel over the Memorial Day weekend. Inventory in the Midwest showed the largest decrease last week, where total available gasoline is more than 17% lower than two years ago.
Another cause is the tightening of global supplies due to uncertainty in the world market due to the war in Ukraine. Last week, the European Union agreed to ban more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia.
As a result, gas prices are expected to remain high throughout the summer.
“A high level of uncertainty remains in our outlooks, but we have consistently forecast that elevated crude oil prices would help drive record-level annual U.S. oil production levels in 2023,” EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis said in a May statement.
“Low global oil inventories coupled with continued high demand for gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products means that increased production likely won’t have much impact on prices in the short term,” DeCarolis added.