(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold.
The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of $1.2 million from Hastings, a Californian, and $200,000 from Arnold, a Texan. No Hoosiers contributed to the fund.
Hastings has a long history of supporting charter schools and has reportedly spent millions to fund new schools across the country. He is a board member of the California Charter Schools Association and former member of the California Board of Education.
Arnold is a supporter of charter schools and his Texas foundation has given millions of dollars to Indianapolis-based organization The Mind Trust, which was started by Peterson in 2006 and has assisted the start of charter schools in Indianapolis.
Peterson, who is currently president and CEO of Christel House International, an education-focused charitable organization founded by the late Christel DeHaan, described the PAC as “a bipartisan effort” at improving access to quality education in Indiana according to an Indiana Capital Chronicle report. However, the PAC has predominantly contributed to Republican lawmakers and election committees.
In 2022, the PAC donated more than $175,000 to the campaign funds of 29 Indiana Republicans and $5,000 total to two Democratic candidates. The PAC also contributed $235,000 to the Republican House and Senate Election Committees over the past two years and none to Democrat election committees.
Another $200,000 went to Hoosiers For Quality Education PAC in 2022 and $100,000 to Great Public Schools for Indy, Inc., doing business as Rise Indy, in 2020.
Hoosiers for Great Public Schools had a balance of $540,337 on Oct. 14.
The Indiana Department of Education defines a charter school as a public school that operates under a contract, or charter, between the operator and the authorizing body. Charter schools are exempted from some state and school district regulations but held to a higher standard of accountability for academic outcomes. They are funded on a per-pupil basis by the state.
Critics of charter schools contend that they weaken other public schools by drain money away from them.
The Center Square contacted Bart Peterson to ask how Hastings and Arnold came to be associated with Hoosiers for Public Schools and why no Hoosiers had contributed to the effort but did not receive a reply.