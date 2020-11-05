(The Center Square) – For many small businesses in Indiana, the prospect of another COVID-19 shutdown is frightening.
Some businesses will not survive another shutdown, Barbara Quandt, Indiana director of NFIB, a national nonprofit group for small businesses, told The Center Square.
It took months for Sonka's Irish Pub and Café in Terre Haute to recover from the last shut-down. Health officials have warned that rising case numbers could prompt restrictions to return.
"The biggest fear, is if we go back to curbside we'll do alright for a little while but it's just hard to make ends meet," Larry Anderson, a manger at the restaurant, told WTHI-TV.
The hardest part would be to tell the restaurant’s 20 employees that their shifts would have to be cut again, Anderson explained about his business.
The first shutdown was effective in slowing the spread of COVID, Quandt stated. Federal assistance in the CARES Act helped businesses make it through, she said.
“Frankly, they need additional funding and have needed it. But Congress has not seemed able to make that happen," Quandt said. "There are a lot of businesses that are right now circling the drain if you will and if they don’t get additional funding, they probably won’t survive.”
Quandt is hopeful that Congress will approve additional funding now that the Nov. 3 elections have been held.
So far, Indiana’s economy has been “remarkably resilient” during the pandemic, Quandt said.
“I think that comes from the state being in a good place when the pandemic hit,” she said. “I know lots of businesses that said they were headed for their biggest year ever in 2020 and then the pandemic hit.”
Entrepreneurs face many challenges and economic roller-coaster rides, but nothing in recent memory has been as difficult for small businesses as COVID-19, she said.
Many small-business owners mortgage their homes to start their businesses, she explained.
“They put everything on the line,” Quandt said. “If you’re particularly small, you can’t get start-up capital. So you do it yourself on a wing and a prayer.”
They take the risk because they have a passion for the pursuit.
“My concern is that the general public may not understand how dire things are for small businesses right now,” she said.
“They may not notice until there are empty storefronts. Then, it’s too late,” Quandt said.