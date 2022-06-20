(The Center Square) – Indiana plans to designate $25 million of the $1.28 billion received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to buy additional land for nature preserves, parks and conservation areas. Increased use of public lands during the pandemic is the rationale for using ARPA’s COVID-19 relief funds in this way.
The $25 million is expected to provide the initial funding for the Next Level Conservation Trust, established last month by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to preserve and protect conservation, recreation and historic lands, according to a statement.
“The pandemic showed all of us the strength of demand for outdoor recreational opportunities, with lines to enter state parks and people picnicking in parking lots at Nature Preserves,” Director of the DNR Land Acquisition Division Tom Laycock told The Center Square. “Adding more land to the public trust for all Hoosiers to enjoy and recreate on is central to the Next Level Conservation Trust.”
The NLCT is intended to continue conservation efforts initiated in 2012 under the state’s Bicentennial Nature Trust. The Bicentennial Nature Trust was funded with $20 million in state money plus a $10 million grant from the Lilly Endowment. The Bicentennial Trust funded 193 land acquisitions projects for the DNR, local governments, and private conservation trusts before the funds were depleted.
The NLCT will pick up where the previous fund left off. NLCT funds may be used only to acquire property, not to maintain or improve it, and each acquisition project must have a total of at least 25% in matching funds from private sources.
Laycock said he would like to see at least 5,000 to 6,000 acres acquired through the trust, but it all depends on the location of the properties, which greatly affects the cost.
“Today I have discussed land in Lawrence County at $4,000 per acre and Noble County at more than $8,000 per acre for possible applications under this program,” Laycock said.
Nearly 160,000 acres of land are held by conservation trusts in Indiana, according to the Land Trust Alliance. DNR manages over 520,000 acres of land, including state forests, nature preserves, fish and wildlife areas, state parks and corps reservoirs.