(The Center Square) – The states most reliant on the federal government for money are also Republican leaning states, including Indiana, according to new a study recently released.
Indiana ranks 14th in the nation in a list of states that are the most dependent on the federal government, according to the study recently released by MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company.
Indiana receives $1.37 in federal money for every dollar of taxes paid. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 33% of the state’s total revenues came from the federal government, and next year the state projects a 12% dip in revenue.
“Indiana’s state government relies on the federal government for 33% of its revenue, while the average states receive 26%,” Doug Mines, head of data analytics at MoneyGeek, said. “If there are no provisions for state funding in future COVID-19 relief measures, Indiana could be forced to curtail spending, which could lead to job losses or cutbacks in state programs.”
Except for the most dependent state – New Mexico – nine of the 10 states most dependent on federal money are red-leaning states. Overall, red states receive $1.23 of federal taxes paid, while blue states receive 95 cents.
Overall, people and organizations in 32 states receive more from the federal government than they pay. States with a higher gross domestic product have a lower dependency on the federal government and subsidize states with lower GDP through the federal government.
On average, federal funds make up 26% of state budgets across the country. Wisconsin has the lowest proportion of revenue from the federal government at 17%, while Louisiana is the highest at 37%.
The 10 most dependent states are New Mexico, Alaska, Mississippi, North Dakota, West Virginia, Kentucky, Arizona, Alabama, Montana and South Carolina.
The 10 least dependent states are New Jersey, Iowa, Illinois, Washington, Ohio, Minnesota, Utah, Kansas, Nebraska and Delaware.
