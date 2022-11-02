(The Center Square) — Indiana’s Gasoline Usage Tax increased to 23.1 cents this week, bringing the total tax per gallon of gas paid by Hoosiers to a record high of 74.5 cents. Of that amount 33 cents is Indiana tax and 18.4 cents is federal tax.
Though higher than last month’s rate of 22 cents per gallon, the current state gasoline use tax is below the record level of 24.1 cents set in July.
The tax rate, by law, is set each month by calculating 7% of the average retail price of gasoline for a 30-day period. That price was $3.2938 per gallon from Sept. 16 to Oct. 15, according to the Department of Revenue.
Democratic leaders have used the increase to renew their call for a suspension of the gasoline use tax as a way of helping Hoosier families.
“Indiana Republicans like to spend more time talking about problems than solutions,” House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said. “It’s easy to gripe about the toughest issues facing our state and nation but coming up with answers takes real leadership. He added, “It’s unconscionable that Hoosier families are not only suffering at the hands of Putin’s Price Hike, but the one ignorantly implemented and maintained by the GOP.”
“When I began our call to suspend the gas tax back in March, we knew that global supply chain issues were causing high inflation and rising gas prices across the world,” Rep. Gregory W. Porter, D-Indianapolis, ranking Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. “That’s why we fought to suspend the gas tax through the end of the year — to help."
Maryland, Connecticut, Georgia, New York, California and Florida have instituted suspensions of at least some fuel taxes this year.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said in May that an emergency declaration would be needed for the governor to suspend the gasoline tax, and the conditions for emergency action, including a shortage of fuel, are not present. “The states that have suspended the gas tax thus far have done so through the legislature,” he added in a statement.
Republican lawmakers, who hold a majority in both chambers of the Legislature, have consistently declined to comment on suspending the state’s gasoline taxes.
The Center Square requested comment on the matter from House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray but did not receive replies.
The federal gas tax rate has not changed since 1993.