(The Center Square) – The gasoline tax in Indiana is set to increase July 1, and the Indiana Democratic Party wants to forestall the hike.
Party leaders called on lawmakers to use the legislature’s Technical Corrections Day on May 24 to pause the tax at its current rate to help Hoosier families.
“This common-sense idea will save families cash at the pump and allow them to make ends meet with groceries or paying necessities like utility bills. It’s a win-win for the Hoosier State,” Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party, said in a statement.
July’s increase will bring the state gas tax to 33 cents per gallon. The current Indiana sales tax on gasoline is 24.1 cents per gallon. Federal tax on gasoline is another 18.4 cents per gallon.
Technical Corrections Day is a one-day session of the legislature to correct minor discrepancies in recently enacted laws. Corrections generally range from correcting spelling to eliminating duplicates or conflicts with existing laws.
The session can also be used to override a gubernatorial veto, as state Republicans have announced they will do this year on House Bill 1041, which bans transgender girls from participating in school sports.
Democratic Rep. Mitch Gore thinks the session could also be used to address the gasoline tax, according to a published report.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has previously stated that an emergency declaration would be needed for the governor to suspend the gasoline tax, and the conditions for emergency action, including a shortage of fuel, are not present. “The states that have suspended the gas tax thus far have done so through the legislature,” he added in a statement.
Republican House Speaker Todd Huston’s office did not return a request for comment.
The federal gas tax rate has not changed since 1993.