(The Center Square) – Indiana Democrats had some praise for Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb following this week’s state of the state address. They also had some criticism.
Democratic House Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said he was happy to see Holcomb push for more education and health care funding, issues the minority party has long called for in the state.
“The Democrats’ playbook must be a winning one,” GiaQuinta said in a statement.
Senate Assistant Minority Leader Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, praised Holcomb for proposing to end textbook and curriculum fees for public school students and to spend more on mental health programs.
Yoder also hoped Republican leadership in the General Assembly “takes its cue” from Holcomb’s spending plan and avoids culture war issues during the session that started this week.
But the Democratic leaders still found themselves wanting after listening to the governor.
Holcomb called on lawmakers to back his proposal for a $184 million increase in higher education funding, which he said would help Indiana help keep its college graduates in the state.
“Indiana’s college campuses need to be the epicenters of brain gain and not brain drain,” the governor said.
But Yoder said Holcomb’s proposals do not address what’s really causing young people to leave the state for jobs elsewhere.
“Indiana has been working backwards for over a decade: a great state starts with investments in citizens – not just businesses, which need an educated, reliable workforce more than unrestricted tax climates,” Yoder said in a statement. “We need affordable housing, a robust childcare network, clean air and water in addition to his requested investments.”
Holcomb also touched on increased spending for public safety in his address. He wants the state to boost school safety grants by 30% and raise starting pay for state police troopers to $70,000. Currently, probationary troopers earn $51,000 after they leave the academy. The base pay for troopers is $53,690.
He also noted the state is in good shape fiscally and is also coming off a year when it posted a record for private investment at $22 billion. The governor wants to encourage more business growth and attraction and hopes the state lawmakers will agree to spend $500 million for a second round of regional economic development funding.
“Even though we’ve accomplished a great deal in Indiana, it’s obvious we have more potential yet to be realized,” Holcomb said.