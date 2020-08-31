(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, has filed the “Support Peaceful Protest Act,” which would prevent protesters convicted of committing acts of violence, looting or vandalism from federal unemployment assistance.
The bill also would require those convicted of these crimes to pay for the cost of federal policing of the riot.
“Antifa thugs are descending on suffering communities, disrupting peaceful protests and leaving violence, looting and vandalism in their wake," Banks said in a statement. "They turned Milwaukee, Seattle and Portland into warzones, and now they’re moving the chaos to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Who knows which community is next?”
Banks said rioters need to be punished financially for their crimes.
“Due to enhanced federal benefits, taxpayers are giving wages to jobless rioters that are destroying our communities," he said. "We need to cut them off from their funding and make them feel the full financial consequences of their actions.”
Protests have turned violent in a number of U.S. cities since the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day while he was in police custody. The death of Jacob Blake, shot in the back seven times by an officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 16, reignited protests in several communities.