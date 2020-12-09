(The Center Square) – After putting off moving ahead with funds for infrastructure projects due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced more than $100 million for 241 Indiana cities, towns and counties.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state matching grants as part of the Community Crossings program, which falls under his Next Level Roads program.
“As we navigate through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re as committed as ever to improving and building our state’s infrastructure,” Holcomb said. “Taking care of our local roads is key to making sure our communities remain attractive places to grow businesses and create careers.”
The Indiana Department of Transportation originally planned to evaluate local projects in July but held off until September because of revenue uncertainty caused by the pandemic. The $101 million given out what was left in the state’s road and bridge matching fund at the end of the last fiscal year and monies collected thus far in the current fiscal year.
“This a tremendous win for our local partners,” INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. “Our continued partnership with Hoosier communities will deliver more high priority local road projects in the coming year, many of which have been in planning for months or even years and wouldn’t be able to move forward without the state’s funding commitment.”
Speaker of the House Todd Huston, R-Fishers, called the funds key for promoting business and a testament to the state’s fiscal health.
“Indiana is continuing its commitment to maintaining and investing in local roads and bridges, which are critical to keeping our economy moving and improving quality of life,” Huston said. “The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is a unique partnership between the state and cities, towns and counties, and it’s proven to be a big win for businesses and Hoosier drivers alike.
“We continue to see local road projects popping up whether it’s on our neighborhood streets or our rural county roads, and I’m thankful that Indiana’s fiscal health allows us to keep up this momentum.”
The list of all the communities receiving matching funds can be found at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.