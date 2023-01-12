(The Center Square) – Indiana’s state-licensed casinos and sportsbooks generated nearly $58.5 million in tax revenue last month, according to data released by the Indiana Gaming Commission on Thursday morning.
The 12 casinos reported adjusted gross revenues of $192.8 million for December. That was up more than $8 million from November but down from the $203.2 million the casinos reported in December 2021.
Hard Rock Northern Indiana remains the top-grossing casino in the state. The land-based casino in Gary reported an AGR of $32.5 million.
Two casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment were the next highest. Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville had revenues of $27.7 million, and Horseshoe Hammond reported an AGR of $24.5 million.
Caesars Southern Indiana was the top casino among the state’s southern licensees. The Elizabeth casino, owned by a holding company for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, reported an AGR of $19.6 million for the month.
On the sports betting side, the state’s retail sportsbooks and online operators posted a handle of $431.4 million in December. That was down more than 4.5% from November’s handle of $452.3 million and nearly 7% from the $463 million Hoosier bettors wagered in December 2021.
However, despite the drop in wagering, Indiana sportsbooks reported a more profitable month. At $42.7 million in AGR, the December total was more than 6% better than November’s $40 million in revenue and a nearly 40% jump from the year before, when the sportsbooks reported $25.8 million in revenue.
FanDuel was the top sportsbook in Indiana in December. The online operator reported a handle of $137.8 million and revenues of $15.9 million. DraftKings was close behind as it took $134.8 million in wagers and claimed $12.4 million in revenue.
Sports betting revenue is taxed at 9.5% in Indiana, which means the state will receive more than $4 million in tax revenue from the sportsbooks. The state’s casinos will pay $50.4 million in wagering taxes and more than $4 million in supplemental taxes.
According to PlayIndiana, a site that reports on the gaming industry in the state, Hoosier sports bettors wagered $4.4 billion in 2022. That’s the highest annual total since sports betting was launched in the state in 2019.
“The massive growth in the industry has been impressive, but it might not last forever,” PlayIndiana Analyst Jake Garza said.
That’s due mainly to sports betting starting in neighboring Ohio earlier this month. Already, the Buckeye State has 16 online sports betting operators active in addition to retail sportsbooks and sports betting kiosks at bars and restaurants.