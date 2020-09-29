(The Center Square) – Hoosiers will have to continue to wear masks at least until mid-October after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the state’s face covering mandate.
At the same time, restaurants and bars that serve food can open at full capacity as long as social distancing is in place and customers must be seated as Holcomb updated stage 5 of his Back on Track Indiana plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Indiana continues to experience steady health indicators as Hoosiers change their habits to wash our hands more, practice social distancing and wear face coverings,” Holcomb said. “This allows us to continue to get Indiana back on track, and I urge Hoosiers to keep up their vigilance, especially as the days get cooler, so schools and businesses can remain open.”
Organizers of events with more than 500 people in attendance must submit a plan to the local health department that outlines steps to mitigate COVID-19.
Also, indoor and outdoor venues may open at full capacity with social distancing measurers in place. Senior centers and meal sites may open but must use precautions. Personal services and gyms and fitness centers may begin normal operations with social distancing and cleaning protocols in place.
Local governments can impose more restrictive guidelines, according to a news release. Holcomb also signed an executive order that extends the state’s public health emergency another 30 days.