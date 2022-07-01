(The Center Square) – Indiana will grant $500 million in state appropriations to support regional development organizations in improving Hoosiers’ quality of life making the state a talent magnet. Awards were made by the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative based on competitive applications.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the awards in Columbus. Funding for READI was appropriated by the General Assembly last year.
“The 17 regions submitted innovative, creative and visionary projects that will result in a positive economic impact on Indiana’s future,” Holcomb said in a statement. “These plans will shape Indiana for generations to come and bring value to our state like nothing we’ve witnessed before.”
Funded projects address a variety of needs across the state, including housing, trails, broadband access, child care and public relations.
The state grants account for about 9% of overall funding for the various projects, with the remainder coming from private and public sources.
Grantees in 12 of the 17 READI regions have finalized their grant agreements and will receive a total of $200 million this month for 53 projects and programs.
A sampling of projects receiving state funds includes $6.6 million for expansion of the Chessie Trail in LaPorte County, toward a total cost of $14.9 million.
State funds of $2.75 million will go to Peru Riverfront Developments, against a total project bill of $42.2 million.
NexusPark in Columbus in will receive $6.9 million in state funds toward a total cost of $92 million for improvements.
Muncie’s McKinley-Whitely Live Learn Neighborhood will gain $2.7 in state funds toward a redevelopment cost of $40.6 million.
The Indiana Sports complex in Shelbyville will receive $2.5 million, and the Grant County Performing Arts Center project in Marion will receive $2.8 million against project totals of $21 million and $19.3 million respectively.
Regional entities will continue to consult with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, which oversees READI, to prioritize their projects and finalize grant agreements so that all grants will be disbursed before the end of the year.