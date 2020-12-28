(The Center Square) – About $1.5 million in grants will got to 31 Indiana businesses in an effort to help grow the state’s manufacturing investments, the Indiana Economic Development Corp recently announced.
“As a state, it’s critical that we support manufacturers as they modernize their operations and efficiencies to succeed in today’s 21st century economy,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Lake many industries, this sector has faced unprecedented challenges this year yet these Hoosiers are pushing full steam ahead. We’re encouraged by their continued commitment to enhancing and growing their businesses, solidifying our state’s reputation as the top manufacturing state in the nation per capita.”
Together, according to the IEDC, the businesses plan to invest more than $15 million in technology and equipment. Five of the businesses – Ameri-Can Engineering, DQE, Inc., Meyer Plastics Inc., Primex Plastics Corp., and Universal Technologies – plan to accelerate operational investments in health care manufacturing or preparedness technology to support COVID-19 responses.
Ameri-Can makes portable sanitation trailers, and it plans to modernize equipment and processes to help meet demand.
DQE produces safety and emergency preparedness products for the safety and readiness of the health care community.
Meyer Plastics distributes industrial plastics such as plastic sheet, rod and tube and engineering performance plastics.
Primex plans to grow its PPE production capabilities, while Universal Technologies changed its product line to align with pandemic protective equipment needs, such as neeze guards and barriers.