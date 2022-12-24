(The Center Square) – In 2022, Indiana attracted 218 companies to locate or expand operations in the state, committing to invest $22.2 billion and create more than 24,000 new jobs, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb.
That capital investment was 260% higher than the previous year, Holcomb said in a statement, and is expected to create jobs with an average wage of $34.71, the highest amount in both categories in the 17-year history of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
Notable commitments were made to the state in the area of high-tech manufacturing, including the microchip and electric vehicle industries.
Taiwan-based MediaTek announced in June it will partner with Purdue University to create a microchip design center in Tippecanoe County, creating about 30 high-paying jobs in the area. In return, the IEDC will provide the company up to $1.4 million in incentive-based tax credits, according to an IEDC statement.
Minnesota-based SkyWater Technology announced plans in July to invest $1.8B to create Indiana’s first microchip production facility in Tippecanoe County, based on the promise of financial incentives from the state of nearly $54 million, in addition to a federal grant.
Four American-owned semiconductor companies announced in November a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits. Operations will be located at WestGate One, a new semiconductor manufacturing park.
Michigan-based company soulbrain MI announced this month that it plans to establish manufacturing operations in Kokomo, Indiana, investing $75 million to create a facility to produce material for electric vehicle batteries. The company expected to employ 75 workers according to a statement. IEDC has conditionally committed $1.1 million in incentive-based tax credits to Soulbrain MI, along with $100,000 in training grants. Duke Energy offered additional unspecified incentives.
Other significant capital investments came in the agriculture sciences, including from Elanco Animal Health, which broke ground on a new global headquarters in Indianapolis this spring.
Mexico-based Atarraya, will invest $4.8 million to establish a large-scale sustainable shrimp farm in Indianapolis. New Jersey-based Do Good Foods will invest $100 million to create an animal feed production operation in Fort Wayne. Minnesota-based Living Green Farms will invest $70 million to create an indoor farming, processing and packaging facility in Muncie, and Intelinair moved its headquarters from Illinois to Indiana this year.