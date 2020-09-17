(The Center Square) – Without federal help, Indiana may soon run out of money to cover unemployment benefits.
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, Indiana is one of 21 states and territories to recently ask for a loan from the federal government to cover shortfalls in unemployment programs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Josh Richardson, chief of staff for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, said the state requested $300 million in advances because the trust fund is expected to be out of money by the end of the month.
The federal government is waiving interest on the loans through December.
Nearly 160,000 Indiana residents continue filing claims as of Aug. 29. An additional 170,000 traditionally ineligible workers requested benefits through the federal pandemic unemployment program.
Richardson said the state has paid out about $5 billion to nearly 700,000 Hoosiers under state and federal programs since March 1. He expects the state to ask for more money by the end of the month.
At the same time, the state will start making lost wages assistance payments Monday to those eligible.
The funds come from FEMA and provide $300 per week to supplement existing benefits, according to a state news release. The money will cover a six-week period the week ending Aug. 1 to the week ending Sept. 5.