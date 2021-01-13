(The Center Square) – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic which raged throughout the country for most of 2020, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state continues to flourish economically.
Holcomb recently announced a fourth consecutive record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana with more than $5.6 billion in investments and more than 31,000 new jobs announced.
“Despite being an incredibly challenging year for Hoosier businesses in many different ways, I’m extremely encouraged and inspired by the perseverance of our business community,” Holcomb said. “Achieving another record-breaking year for economic development in 2020 shows us that Indiana is on the right track and that better times are ahead for Hoosiers, with more than 31,000 new career opportunities over the next few years.”
More than a dozen companies announced more than 200 new jobs each in the state in 2020, led by Walmart, which plans a $600 million investment in Hancock County that is expected to create 1,000 new jobs.
Also, Amazon announced 800 jobs in the same county.
At the same time, 78 commitments came to establish new operations in the state, and 13 companies committed to new startups.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. said in a news release its paying 22 cents for every payroll dollar committed to Indiana in incentives for new businesses.
On Tuesday, Ecolab – a water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services company – announced an expansion for its operations in Huntington and 24 new jobs by the end of 2022.
“With the state’s pro-growth business environment, skilled talent pipeline and strong manufacturing sector, Indiana offers global companies like Ecolab the perfect location in increase its footprint,” Jim Schellinger, Indiana Secretary of Commerce, said.