(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the best states in the nation when it comes to giving parents power over their child’s education, a new report said.
The Center for Education Reform released its 2020 Parent Power Index, ranking each state based on five key areas. It also gives each state an overall percentage score, as well as a score for charter schools, choice programs, teacher quality and innovation.
“Great schools come about when parents have power,” the report states. “Parent power comes about when states give parents enough information and the discretion to exercise control over their children’s schooling.”
Indiana ranked third in the country, with an overall grade of B with 85%. The report says the Hoosier State scores high for innovation at all levels, interesting career pathways and a great response during COVID.
“Our focus has always been on what’s best for kids. A strong education system provides equal opportunities for every student to succeed, and a child’s zip code should not limit their options,” state Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, chair of the House Education Committee, said. “In Indiana, we have not only made record investments in our schools, but we have also provided parents the flexibility to choose a school that best meets their child’s needs. This commitment to driving student success has highlighted Indiana as a national leader for school choice, and we will continue to empower Hoosier parents.”
Indiana’s school choice programs, which include three private school choice programs that serve more than 100,000 students, ranked third in the nation. It ranked seventh in charter schools, fifth in innovation and eighth in teacher quality.
Arizona ranked first in the country at 88%, followed by Florida, Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Washington, D.C. was sixth, while North Carolina, Ohio, Utah and South Carolina rounded out the top 10.
The report measured the extent to which each state has policies in place that put students ahead of systems and values the diversity of need and condition of every family. It also looked at the state’s ability to provide vital accessible information and how it gives parents power to make decisions.
“Parents everywhere want choices and diverse learning approaches. Teachers in every kind of school want autonomy and welcome accountability,” the report said. “States can ensure that they are providing maximum opportunities for kids, teachers and families by ensuring that money is available to fund students wherever they are, regardless of the kind of school they attend.”