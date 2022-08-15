(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti.
The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
Rankings are based on typical employer costs based on the average salary each state. Included costs are Social Security, Medicare, federal unemployment insurance, disability insurance, state unemployment insurance, average cost of health insurance and average retirement plan contribution.
Nearly 100,000 new businesses were started in Indiana in 2021, a record number. That was a 26.3% increase from 2020 and a 52% rise from 2019.
The increase may have been partly in reaction to the pandemic, according to Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan.
“The pandemic has definitely impacted every aspect of our life, but it has always changed a lot of Hoosiers lives, given the time and maybe the motivation to launch their own business and scratch that entrepreneurial itch that maybe they have had for many years,” Sullivan said according to a WBND report.
Indiana’s low cost of taking on employees is driven partly by the low annual wage in the state. The average annual wage reported for the Indiana is $50,540, the 14th lowest in the nation.
Based on that wage, the total after-salary cost to employ a worker in Indiana is $14,328. The cost breakdown includes $4,262 for Social Security, $997 for Medicare, $4,124 for federal unemployment insurance, $0 for disability insurance, $599 for state unemployment insurance, $6,305 in average cost of health insurance and $2,062 in average retirement plan contribution.
Indiana also scores well on the cost of living index. On that scale, the Hoosier state scores 90.6, which ranks 10th.