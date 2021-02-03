(The Center Square) – Indiana added what it thinks will be another tool for business growth recently when Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the alignment of two state organizations focused on economic development.
The state lined up the Indiana Office of Career Connections and Talent with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation in an effort to provide direct support to talent retainment, recruitment, attraction and development.
“Over the past four years, Indiana has broken record after record for economic development as businesses across the state and around the world continue to choose the Hoosier state for growth,” Holcomb said. “We have spent years building a pro-growth business climate that offers fiscal predictability, reduced red tape, competitive incentives and a skilled workforce.”
The plan at the IDEC is Secretary of Career Connections and Talent Blair Milo will link businesses and talent resources, such as universities, education institutions and government agencies, to make access to talent pipelines easier for employers to meet hiring goals and implement training and development programs.
At the same time, the IEDC can offer talent connection to prospects as an incentive.
“With the leadership of Secretary Milo, we can offer businesses a custom solution to better access high-caliber talent and leverage training resources, ensuring job creators are best positioned to continue creating quality career opportunities for Hoosiers for years to come,” Holcomb said.
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said one of the key components of attracting new business is providing skilled and talented labor.
“They want to know they’ll have access to the skilled workers they need to grow and succeed and that they’ll have support in developing a talent pipeline and connecting with education and talent partners,” Schellinger said.
The transition is expected to begin later this month.