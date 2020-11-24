(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill continues to try to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to hold the state’s law that a birth mother’s husband, not a birth mother’s wife, is the biological father of a baby.
Hill says Indiana’s position is common sense when talking about a birth certificate. However, a lower federal court disagreed, saying it’s unconstitutional because Indiana does not require a genetic test for every birth and its birth certificate system turns on marriage rather than biology.
“The husband of a birth mother is usually the biological father, but the wife of a birth mother is never the biological father,” Hill said in his brief. “And neither the Constitution nor this Court’s holdings … command States to act contrary to biological facts.”
He added Indiana law does not permit a birth mother to list her husband as the father on a birth certificate if she knows someone else is the father.
Hill said the faulty ruling “puts Indiana in a difficult position: either forgo grounding parental rights in biology (potentially violating the fundamental liberty interest of biological parents) or require a DNA test for every child, even those for whom biological parentage is uncontested.”
The constitution, Hill said, “does not require Indiana to make such a costly and intrusive choice.”
He asked the court to uphold the state’s “common-sense system for presuming the identity of biological parents at birth.”