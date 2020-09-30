(The Center Square) – As it stands, anyone in Indiana can ask a court to extend polling hours in the state thanks to a recent preliminary injunction issued temporarily halting an Indiana law that only allows a county election board to ask for an extension.
That stay, according to Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, could throw the November general election into chaos and amounts to federal courts micromanaging the state’s election process.
Hill asked a federal court to stay the preliminary injunction, which it ordered late last week, and allow the 2019 state law that triggered a lawsuit to be in effect.
“This is but one of many lawsuits designed to throw our election system into chaos on Election Day,” Hill said. “The U.S. Supreme Court has said that courts should not issue election-related injunctions at the 11th hour, but here we go again, with various left-leaning groups urging federal district courts to re-write the election laws and micromanage election procedures.”
A lawsuit filed by Common Cause Indiana argued anyone should be able to ask for a court order to extend voting hours. Hill thinks allowing anyone to do so would flood the courts with demands for longer hours.
Hill also pointed out Indiana law gives voters the chance to vote early, before election day, and to vote absentee.
Indiana appealed the ruling Tuesday, and the case is on appeal in front of the Seventh Circuit.
Indiana polls are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on election day.