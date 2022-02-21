(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said his office has reached out to victims of the hacker of the GiveSendGo website this month, who allegedly posted records online of donations to the Freedom Convoy in Canada.
“Our data privacy team sprang into action and identified Hoosier victims,” said Rokita in a statement. “We are emailing them to put them on notice and advise them on steps they should take at this juncture to protect themselves – and we are standing ready to assist them further however we can.”
Of about 92,000 donors whose names, zip codes and email addresses were posted online, Rokita said he identified 519 Indiana residents who donated a total of $27,524 to the Freedom Convoy.
The Freedom Convoy is a group of hundreds of long-haul truckers who traveled 2,443 miles across Canada from British Columbia to Ottawa starting Jan. 23 to vaccination mandates on truckers crossing the border into the United States and back. The mandate meant that any unvaccinated driver delivering a load to the United States would be forced to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Canada.
Truckers and other protesters began arriving in Ottawa days later and amassed near Parliament Hill. They’ve spent the last three weeks in the city, lining the streets and honking horns in protest.
On February 14, President Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, to give government the power to clear the protests and also the blockades of border crossings. Starting on Friday, Canadian police began clearing the Freedom Convoy protesters from Ottawa streets, arresting 191 people and towing 57 trucks and cars. They also erected fencing around parts of the city to keep protesters out. On Saturday, according to the New York Post, they used pepper spray and stun grenades to clear the people who remained in the area of the parliament building and the prime minister’s office.
The GoFundMe fundraiser had been set up to help re-supply the truckers with food, water and other provisions. But after GoFundMe announced Feb. 4 the company was freezing millions of dollars in donations raised for the truckers and were re-distributing it to other charities chosen by the convoy organizers the fundraising shifted to a newer crowd-funding site called GiveSendGo, originally established to raise money for missionaries and other Christian charities. GoFundMe updated its plans Feb. 5 to say it was refunding all funds to donors.
Last week, news broke the site had been hacked and taken offline by a Canadian man named Aubrey Cottle, who’d directed all web traffic to website GiveSendGone.wtf, where a video from the movie “Frozen” was playing.
In a video he posted to TikTok, Cottle took credit for the hack, and for exposing the details on the 92,000 donors.
In a second hack, the information on all donors who had ever contributed to any fundraising campaign using GiveSendGo was exposed online, as were unredacted identification documents like passports that had been uploaded by people initiating fundraising campaigns.
In his statement, Rokita said most demonstrators affiliated with the Freedom Convoy have “simply participated in the time-honored tradition of peaceful protest.”
“The hackers’ primary objective is to squelch free speech through their harassment and intimidation of the protesters,” he said. “But Hoosiers will not be silenced from speaking our in defense of their liberties, whether through direct participation in rallies or through contributing resources to fellow patriots staging the demonstrations.”
Rokita said the Indiana Attorney General’s office is continuing to investigate the “breach” and the subsequent use of the data.
His office did not say specifically what it is doing to assist Hoosiers whose names were posted online, but says that anyone who believes their personal information has been compromised – through any type of breach or scam – is urged to file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or to call the Office of the Attorney General at 1-800-382-5516