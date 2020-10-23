(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill responded to what he called threats to religious congregations in one Indiana county with a letter warning local health officials to back off.
According to Hill, such a warning constitutes an effort, “at the very least, to chill the right of individuals to congregate in exercise of their religious freedom.”
According to a news release from Hill, St. Joseph County health officials sent a letter dated Oct. 13 to faith community leaders, saying the rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks have put a strain on hospitals.
The letter, signed by St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Robert Einterz and Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox, also said local and state health officials identified five COVID-19 clusters associated with church attendance, faith communities and congregations in the county.
Health officials said that analysis was inconclusive but pointed out the risks of large indoor gatherings. Their letter urged all faith communities to move to online or virtual worship formats through March 2021.
Health officials also wrote they would have to respond to complaints about safety concerns.
“We recognize that not all faith communities will share our sense of urgency related to either the status or the impact of COVID-19 in our community,” the letter from health officials said. “We are happy to review COVID-19 safety plans for congregations intended to continue in-person worship, however, we will also be compelled to respond to any complaints we receive regarding safety concerns identified in any establishment in the county, including churches.”
Hill read that as a threat to religious institutions and responded with his own letter.
“Notwithstanding your best intentions of safeguarding public health, I am concerned that the letter facially targets churches and carries a thinly veiled authoritarian tone,” Hill wrote. “Your decision to write a threatening letter despite a ‘not conclusive’ study is a surprising and disappointing abuse of your power as county health officials. Here in Indiana, we do not govern by decrees from county officials that strip individual liberty in a such a manner.”