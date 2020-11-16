(The Center Square) – Outgoing Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill fired back at those who criticized the state filing a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting President Donald Trump’s effort to challenge election results in Pennsylvania.
Last week, Hill joined other Republican attorneys general from around the country and the Republican Party to file an amicus brief to challenge absentee ballots in Pennsylvania, saying state legislatures, rather than courts, should set election law.
Since then, according to reports in the Times of Northwestern Indiana, an attorney and former Indiana state senator claimed Hill broke the law by using public funds to back Trump’s lawsuit.
“Since we filed our briefs, critics have alleged that our legal efforts are intended to serve purely political interests to benefit one candidate or one party,” Hill said. “To the contrary, our work to ensure that the U.S. Constitution is followed in election proceedings serves a far nobler purpose.”
Also, the newspaper reported the leader of the state Democratic Party called on Hill to reimburse Hoosier taxpayers for costs associated with the brief.
Hill said in a news release the state’s involvement in the case began before Election Day.
“Indiana’s involvement in this case began well before Election Day,” Hill said. “We first joined a brief opposing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision on Oct. 5. Then, on Nov. 9, Indiana joined other states in filing another brief with the U.S. Supreme Court. Then other states, incidentally, filed a separate brief with the court challenging that same Pennsylvania decision.”
The Times of Northwest Indiana also reported Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita, also a Republican, supports the filing in the case.
“It’s obvious that those who have mischaracterized our purpose have either not actually read our briefs or are unconcerned with the truth,” Hill said. “The U.S. Supreme Court has correctly stated previously that courts should not attempt to usurp the authority of state legislatures in matters related to election law. We have simply asked the court to continue to uphold this basic principal.”