(The Center Square) – The Indiana Attorney General’s office makes a practice of using private law firms to conduct investigations on its behalf. Currently, seven open investigations are being conducted by private counsel, according to information on the AG’s website.
The most recent investigation, announced March 3 by Attorney General Todd Rokita, is into whether the popular smartphone app TikTok is violating Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Practices Act by luring Indiana children into addictive behaviors under the guise of entertainment.
“Well, we're going to find out whether or not the Chinese, and by definition, if you're a Chinese company, then the [Chinese Communist Party] is a part of it, is intentionally grooming our children. Because one-third of TikTok users . . . are between 10 and 19 years old. If they're grooming our kids to get hooked on porn, drugs, alcohol—because the burner phones that we set up certainly indicate that they're trying to do that,” Rokita said on the “Mornings with Maria” television program.
The investigation was turned over to Washington, D.C.-based law firm Cooper & Cook, PLLC in a contract dated May 19. Payment for services is on a contingency basis.
By Indiana law, the state pays nothing for services on contingency contracts if the amount recovered is less than $2 million. Beyond that, the contracting firm receives a percentage of monies recovered on a sliding scale ranging from 25% of funds recovered up to $10 million and decreasing in stages to 5% of funds over $25 million. The maximum allowable payment is $50 million.
Indiana paid $526,197.38 to Cohen, Milstein, Sellers & Toll, a Washington, D.C., firm that represented Indiana in recovering over $10 million.
Foote, Meilke, Chavez & O’Neill of Chicago and Rynbrandt & Associates of Grand Rapids, Mich., had a contract allowing 33.3% of the amount recovered up to $2 million. They were paid $35,163 to recover $126,250 for the state.
Mattingly, Burke, Cohen & Biederman of Indianapolis were paid $337,105 for recovery of $2,284,073.
Four of the seven open investigations have so far produced no settlement. One of the seven contracts dates from the administration of former Attorney Gregg Zoeller and three from former AG Curtis Hill.
Contracts involving a contingency fee are reviewed and approved by the state Office of the Inspector General.