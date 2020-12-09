(The Center Square) - Indiana’s attorney general is joining the call for the U.S. Supreme Court to consider Texas’ request to sue Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania for irregularities and violations of state election laws.
“I urge the Supreme Court to consider Texas’s request, and to do so quickly,” Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said today in a statement. “By doing so, the court will help ensure the integrity of the presidential election and guide public officials everywhere in the proper discharge of their election-related duties.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit in the Supreme Court this week, alleging that Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania “exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and unlawfully enacting last-minute changes, thus skewing the results of the 2020 general election.”
In the suit, Paxton asks the court’s permission to sue the four states, saying the changes to election laws by judges and others were a violation of the Elector’s Clause of the Constitution which gives legislators the authority to appoint electors. It also alleges “intrastate differences in the treatment of voters” with voters in Democrat-controlled areas treated more favorably and alleges there was an “unconstitutional relaxation” of ballot-integrity provisions in the laws of the four states.
“All these flaws – even the violations of state election law – violate one or more of the federal requirements for elections (i.e., equal protection, due process, and the Electors Clause) and thus arise under federal law,” Texas alleges in the suit, citing the Bush v. Gore case, in which the Court found that a “significant departure from the legislative scheme for appointing presidential electors” made the case a federal case.
The four states, Texas says, acted in a “common pattern” and through lawsuits or through executive action, unlawfully changed the rules of the election.
Hill is Indiana’s outgoing attorney general, having been defeated in his nomination bid at the Republican state convention this year by Indiana’s former Secretary of State, Todd Rokita.
Earlier today, Rokita issued a strong statement, urging the Supreme Court to “immediately” accept the Texas case and urging that Indiana join the suit if the court does accept the case against the four states.
“As Indiana Attorney General-Elect, and a former chief elections officer for the state of Indiana, I urge the United States Supreme Court to take up the case filed by the state of Texas challenging the election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan,” Rokita said in a statement. “Millions of Hoosiers have deep concerns regarding the conduct of the 2020 presidential election. Deeply rooted in these concerns is the fact that some states appear to have conducted their elections with a disregard to the U.S. Constitution.”
Rokita, who also represented Indiana’s 4th district in Congress from 2011 to 2019, went on to refer to the impact of the reported irregularities and violations of law on residents of Indiana.
“Furthermore, Indiana citizens have become frustrated as some in the media and the political class simply try to sidestep legitimate issues raised about the election for the sake of expediency,” he said. “Only the U.S. Supreme Court can settle this real controversy among the states. Only by taking up this case and allowing a full and fair hearing of the facts will the Supreme Court help restore the confidence of the American people in our elections.”
In October, Hill joined with several other states in challenging the decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to extend the deadline by which absentee ballots must be received, a decision that also included a stipulation that no absentee ballots be rejected because of an unreadable postmark or a lack of a postmark – opening the door to post-election voting.
In his statement today, Hill said “every lawful vote must count, and every illegal vote must not” and said voter fraud in any state involving a presidential election “affects citizens in every other state, including Indiana.”
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court indicated that it would hear Texas’s plea.
On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the Trump campaign would be getting involved in the case as an intervenor.