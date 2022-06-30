(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit challenging the authority of the General Assembly left Hoosier taxpayers to cover nearly $520,000 in legal fees, which Attorney General Todd Rokita called “a waste of Hoosier taxpayers’ hard-earned money.”
Holcomb brought the case last year in response to HEA 1123, a law giving the General Assembly the power to call itself into special session whenever the governor declares a state of emergency.
Holcomb issued a veto, which was overridden by the legislature. Holcomb then sued on the grounds the law violated the Indiana Constitution, which authorizes only the governor to convene a special session of the legislature.
Contracts obtained by The Center Square indicate the administration authorized $195,000 to fund outside counsel for the suit last July. As the case worked its way through the courts, an additional $100,000 was approved in November, and $230,000 more in June. The contract period ends next March.
By the time the Indiana Supreme Court decided the case in Holcomb’s favor this month, the state auditor’s office calculated the total charges at $518,420.01, according to an Indiana Capitol Chronicle report.
Rokita criticized the spending as an attempt to thwart the will of elected leaders and as unnecessary because the attorney general’s office is authorized to represent the state.
“As we pointed out in this case, Indiana taxpayers already pay the office of the attorney general to litigate these types of matters on their behalf and this is clearly reflected in Indiana statute and case law.” Rokita told The Center Square, adding, “I will continue to fight for Hoosiers to protect their liberties and their pocketbooks.”
Rokita represented the legislature in the suit, with the cost covered under the existing budget, according to published reports.
Lawyers working for the attorney general commonly make $75,000 to $85,000 per year according to data from the Indiana Transparency Portal.
Attorney fees charged by Lewis Wagner, LLP, which represented the governor, ranged from $202.50 to $382.50 per hour. Fees were discounted 10% at the request of the state.
The Center Square requested but did not receive comments from Holcomb as well as Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Gray and House Speaker Todd Huston, who were named in the lawsuit.