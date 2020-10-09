(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill wants a federal appeals court to make permanent a stay that impacts when boards of election can accept mail-in ballots.
Currently, mail-in ballots must arrive at board of election offices by noon on Election Day. A district court, in response to a lawsuit filed by Common Cause Indiana, said the state must accept ballots by mail up to 10 days after the Nov. 3 general election. That order was stayed for seven days.
Hill asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to continue the stay. The court immediately granted an administrative stay of the district court’s injunction to remain in effect until it considers the motion.
“The noon Election Day deadline set by the General Assembly is as reasonable as any other,” Hill said. “It ensures that the vast majority of ballots cast are counted on Election Day, thereby promoting public confidence in elections by allowing most races to be called on Election Day, not days or weeks later.”
Before the stay, Common Cause Indiana trumpeted the federal court ruling as a win for Indiana voters.
“This is a huge win for Hoosier voters,” Julia Vaughn, policy director at Common Cause Indiana, said. “Indiana has seen a surge in requests for mail-in ballots and this ruling will help ensure all those voters who choose to vote by mail do not face the unnecessary barrier of an overly strict return deadline in making their voice be heard.”
Indiana voters can vote in-person on election or cast an in-person absentee ballot at the clerk’s office sometime during a 28-day period, which ends at noon Nov. 2.
Also, earlier this week, a court upheld the constitutionality of Indiana’s mail-in voting law, which allows only some categories of voters, including the elderly, to cast mail-in ballots.
Hill said the court cited U.S. Supreme Court precedent and held the right to vote does not include a right to cast a mail-in ballot.