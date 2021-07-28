(The Center Square) – Indiana’s attorney general has filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court over a lower court’s ruling allowing Gov. Eric Holcomb to proceed with a lawsuit against the state’s General Assembly.
Attorney General Todd Rokita filed the paperwork Monday, asking the Indiana Supreme Court to order a lower court to stop the proceedings as the governor challenges a new law allowing legislators to call themselves into special session during public health emergencies.
Holcomb, represented by private attorneys, filed his lawsuit in April after legislators overrode his veto of the bill.
Rokita then filed his suit, claiming he alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court and the sole ability to determine if the new law is permissible under the state constitution.
A Marion County Superior Court Judge earlier this month rejected Rokita’s arguments, saying it would give the attorney general more power than the governor as the head of the state’s executive branch.
“This is an absurd result that could not have been intended by either the drafters of Indiana’s Constitution or the General Assembly,” Judge Patrick Dietrick wrote in his ruling.
The Republican-led legislature passed the law in response to criticism by conservatives over mask mandates and other coronavirus-related restrictions that Holcomb, also a Republican, imposed by executive order during the pandemic.
“We are asking the Supreme Court to stop the executive branch power grab underway by preserving the constitutional protections that are meant to preserve Hoosiers’ individual liberty and that have served Indiana well for more than 100 years,” Rokita, also a Republican, said in a news release. “Allowing the governor’s lawsuit to continue confers power on the judiciary, the branch of government that, by design, is least representative of the people. This power grab by the governor and the authority it would give to the courts to interfere with political decisions should scare us all.”
Holcomb’s lawsuit argues that only the governor has the power to call the General Assembly into a special session.
“The outcome is important for Gov. Holcomb and how future governors who operate in times of emergency,” Holcomb’s attorneys said in a statement after the lower court’s ruling.
Rokita in his filing reiterated his belief that only his office can represent the state in court proceedings.
“The attorney general’s office was created to enable the state to speak with one voice on legal matters,” his news release said. “The reasons are straightforward. Allowing the branches to sue one another, or individual office holders to do the same, whenever they want, will add significant costs for taxpayers as well as create confusing and unsettled policies for all Hoosiers.”