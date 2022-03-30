(The Center Square) – Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced today that he’s filed suit in federal court along with 20 other states to force the Biden administration to drop the transportation mask mandate, calling it “illegal” and “unconstitutional.”
“Despite their repeated defeats in courts of law, power-obsessed leftists continue trying to impose federal mask and vaccine mandates,” Rokita said in a statement. “Here in Indiana, we continue fighting for American liberty at every turn.”
Florida took the lead in filing the suit in federal court in Tampa on Tuesday. The 20 other states include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.
The states are suing the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Transportation Security Administration, saying the CDC has relied on a single federal law to support almost all COVID-related federal restrictions, including prohibiting evictions nationwide, shutting down the cruise industry and imposing a mask mandate at airports and on planes and trains, including for toddlers as young as two.
It goes on to say that federal agencies have kept restrictions in place, like the eviction moratorium, even after the majority of Supreme Court justices said it was unlawful.
The states are asking the mask mandate be immediately ended and that that a “permanent injunction” be issued, preventing the federal government from enforcing it ever again.
TSA’s face mask requirement first went into effect Feb. 1, 2021, with an initial expiration date of March 21, 2021. It was extended several times, most recently this month and is now in effect through April 18.
The last state to have a statewide mask mandate was Hawaii, where the masking requirement ended last Friday.
“There’s no good reason the feds should mandate masks at public transportation hubs and on commercial planes, buses, trains, ships and other vehicles,” Rokita said in his statement. “This rule belongs in the same ash heap to which we have consigned the other overreaching measures we have successfully challenged.”
Indiana also filed three lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of federal vaccine mandates. Two were struck down -- the OSHA mandate on businesses with 100 or more employees, and the federal contractor mandate, while the CMS mandate, affecting nurses and doctors at hospitals and all other facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid, was upheld.