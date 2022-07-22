(The Center Square) – Hospitality and leisure jobs powered job growth in Indiana last month as the industry added nearly 7,000 positions.
Accounting for other changes, the state had a net gain of 5,000 private sector jobs over May, and more than 108,000 over the same period last year, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The state’s unemployment rate remained low for the fourth month in a row, currently at 2.4%. Indiana has the 7th lowest rate of unemployment in the nation.
Generally, an unemployment rate below 5% is considered low.
Josh Richardson, DWD Interim Commissioner, praised the growth as a sign of economic strength.
“For the third time in four months, Hoosiers have set a new record for private-sector employment in Indiana," he said in a statement. "And, as a sign of Indiana’s strong economic growth, employers still have near record numbers of job openings.”
Yet the labor force is not keeping pace with job growth. While Indiana’s workforce increased by nearly 14,000 people last month and workforce participation stands at 63.1%. While above the national average, there are still more open jobs than job seekers.
As of July 18, there were 157,000 jobs open in the state and 100,000 people either actively seeking or available for work.
The hike in hospitality jobs tracks with national data. According to the June jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, restaurants added about 41,000 jobs last month. Hotels added 15,000. Hospitality wages also increased 9.1% from a year ago.
The increase in hospitality jobs is likely not attributable to post-pandemic recovery, a source familiar with the data told The Center Square. The industry saw even stronger June gains in 2020 and 2021, according to DWD data. A seasonal increase is to be expected given the increase in outdoor festivals and events.
The national unemployment rate remained the same last month at 3.6%. About 5.9 million people were unemployed.